Stokes takes Iyer to the fray

This was a significant obstacle to battle and overcome. And when Stokes thought he was done with Hale-Ali, he came up against a number of researchers who would not accept his efforts. It was not necessarily that they believed the Hale-Ali Conjecture, but that according to them, Stokes' methods were wrong. They amounted to "brute force", some remarked, and there is no place in mathematics for brute force. Some drew parallels to the solution to the Four-Colour Map Theorem that was found several years ago: in the end, the proof rested on several hundred individual cases that had to be checked by a computer, not by pure human logic. It may have solved an apparently intractable problem, but many mathematicians thought that resort to a computer amounted to inelegant brute force.