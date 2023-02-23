Storytelling and technology can empower our artisans
As estimated, India is home to over 200 million artisans. The craft sector is our second largest rural employer after agriculture.
About a kilometre from the exquisite Rani ki Vav, an 11th century step-well in Patan, Gujarat, you will find a small private museum cum experience centre that was quite a draw even when I visited it five years ago. The Patan Patola Heritage Museum, a brain-child of Rahul Salvi, was created to capture the story of the weave that once put this town on the global trade map, and show visitors how Patan Patola, one of the world’s most complex weaves, is made.