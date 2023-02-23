About a kilometre from the exquisite Rani ki Vav, an 11th century step-well in Patan, Gujarat, you will find a small private museum cum experience centre that was quite a draw even when I visited it five years ago. The Patan Patola Heritage Museum, a brain-child of Rahul Salvi, was created to capture the story of the weave that once put this town on the global trade map, and show visitors how Patan Patola, one of the world’s most complex weaves, is made.

Salvi, an architect and scion of one of the few families that kept up the craft, wanted to set up an ode to Patan Patola. In doing so, he not only revived interest in it among tourists, he also managed to sell his pieces at the high price this weave commands. Word of mouth on his initiative also ensured a steady list of international invites for showcasing Patan Patola, getting him recognition and a wider market. When I met him, Salvi explained how he was bringing back friends and family to set up new looms and make more Patolas.

Soon, Salvi’s experiment was getting more attention than Patan City Museum, full of sculptures from excavations. This was clearly a triumph of the power of storytelling.

As estimated, India is home to over 200 million artisans. The craft sector is our second largest rural employer after agriculture. But many artisans and weavers are moving on. There is no respect, money or future in carrying on the work their families did for generations, they say. The artisanal sector in India is informal and decentralized. Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of handmade goods, India’s share in the global market for these is tiny. Most of our artisans earn minimum wages, supplying locally or through government units or not-for-profit-run artisanal fairs. The $4.5 billion export market of Indian handicrafts is controlled by traders. At the higher end of the retail segment, top designers and labels have huge margins, but the sector’s current supply chain structure is inequitable, with actual creators of products getting very little.

While Salvi had a story to tell, most artisans lack the resources to compete.

We need to revitalize India’s handmade sector. For this, we must not only emphasize the value and workmanship these products reflect, but also tell their story, as enabled by digital technologies. This approach can give artisans and their craft a clear identity and also open up sales avenues overseas.

Stories succeed once they achieve buy-in. Many tourists visiting Venice opt to take a trip to the island of Murano, a short ferry ride away. For over 700 years, its glass-makers have been making exquisite glassware and chandeliers. Visitors are quickly acquainted with the wonders of Murano’s expertise, for top-dollar memento sales to be made. Deft storytelling and word of mouth around these handmade pieces of art have made Murano a brand, like Champagne from France and Scotch from Scotland. India is home to many potential Muranos. Patan’s Patola itself could be one. It has historically been highly sought after.

New-generation artisans in India have been keen to preserve tradition even as they embrace digital tools to reach out. What we must do is empower them in this endeavour.

One way to support artisans is through education and training programmes, especially for younger artisans, that focus on new technologies, business practices and marketing strategies. Another important factor would be providing young artisans with access to digital platforms and e-commerce tools. By selling their products online, they can reach a significantly wider audience and expand their customer base beyond their local community. They can also use the data captured to hone their products and strategies, while continuing to carry forward age-old legacies.

To help Indian handicrafts and the artisans who make them get their due, we should adopt a multi-pronged approach.

Promote India’s cultural heritage and traditional techniques through storytelling: We must showcase the history, skills, traditions and cultural context of our handmade products .

● Improve product visibility: Social media, e-commerce platforms and other marketing channels can be used for this.

● Provide artisans support and resources: They need financial, technical, digital and marketing support.

● Encourage local and global partnerships: Local businesses, NGOs, international organizations and storytellers could join forces.

●Get Geographical Indication (GI) tags: It will help protect product authenticity.

● Designer support: Designers and other creative professionals could help give handmade products contemporary twists.

● Virtual global fairs: Participation in these could grant sellers global reach.

● Linkage with UN SDGs: The sustainability benefits of handcrafts serve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. As a global trend of conscious shopping gains force, more and more people would be attracted by eco-friendly, chemicals-free products that assure people livelihoods.

Let’s not forget that for over 2,000 years before cheap factory-made textiles appeared from the West, the Indian subcontinent was home to some of the most exquisite handmade products, coveted by the world.

Mini Menon is co-founder, Peepul Tree, and editor, Live History India