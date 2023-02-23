Storytelling and technology can empower our artisans

As estimated, India is home to over 200 million artisans. The craft sector is our second largest rural employer after agriculture. But many artisans and weavers are moving on. There is no respect, money or future in carrying on the work their families did for generations, they say. The artisanal sector in India is informal and decentralized. Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of handmade goods, India’s share in the global market for these is tiny. Most of our artisans earn minimum wages, supplying locally or through government units or not-for-profit-run artisanal fairs. The $4.5 billion export market of Indian handicrafts is controlled by traders. At the higher end of the retail segment, top designers and labels have huge margins, but the sector’s current supply chain structure is inequitable, with actual creators of products getting very little.