It has been an eventful week – once again dominated by developments around the US-Israel-Iran war.
Iran talks, China’s rise, and US’s shrinking ally base
SummaryIran’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire has eased immediate market concerns, but deeper faultlines in US-Iran negotiations remain. How soon is a deal possible?
It has been an eventful week – once again dominated by developments around the US-Israel-Iran war.
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