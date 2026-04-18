Iran talks, China’s rise, and US’s shrinking ally base

Question for Trump to ponder over: how many allies are now left standing in his corner after the indiscriminate and unreasonable tariffs and hurling of insults at many of them? In contrast, look at the number of international leaders who have visited Beijing since Trump took office… the numbers don’t lie; in fact, they tell you the real story. Today, China looks more balanced, stable, reliable and predictable, perhaps even a reasonable partner compared to the US and Trump.