Strategy implementation needs uncorrupted communication4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Top leaders must ensure the fidelity of communication channels for their strategic plans to work out
Top leaders must ensure the fidelity of communication channels for their strategic plans to work out
An old army joke goes like this. Once, the commanding officer (CO) of a unit read in the papers of a complete solar eclipse the next day. Since it was a rare phenomenon, he summoned his adjutant and instructed him, “Tomorrow is a complete solar eclipse at 9am. This doesn’t happen often and I think the troops should witness it."