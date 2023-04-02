Action needed to restore harmony in ‘urban jungles’

Now, let’s talk about wild animals. The number of animals in forests is growing, and at the same time human populations are encroaching on areas surrounding forests. The circumstances lead to man-animal conflicts. According to a report tabled in the Lok Sabha, 1,579 people were killed by wild elephants between 2019 and 2022, of which 322 were killed in Odisha alone. Jharkhand was next, where elephants killed 291 people during this period. Between 2019 and 2021, 125 people were killed by tigers in reserve forests, and 61 of them dying in Maharashtra alone. Animals have become violent, no doubt, but at the same time people are also increasingly hunting them. Poachers killed 29 tigers between 2019 and 2021, while 222 elephants were electrocuted in the same period.