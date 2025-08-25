Between love and fear: India’s stray dog dilemma
A report released before the covid pandemic showed dog bites in India touched an alarming 7.6 million annually in 2018, but slumped to 1.7 million during the lockdown.
The Supreme Court’s latest order on stray dogs tries to strike a middle path between animal lovers and citizens terrorised by their menace. It allows the strays to be sterilized, vaccinated, dewormed and then released back into their localities, except those that are aggressive or rabid, which must remain in shelters. Public feeding has been banned, though municipalities must now set up designated feeding zones.