Between love and fear: India’s stray dog dilemma

The immediate fallout showed just how divisive the issue has become. At a public grievance meeting last week, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta narrowly escaped harm when a man suddenly charged at her, waving papers and shouting. Security personnel caught him in time. The attacker was identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji from Rajkot, described by his mother as an animal lover who was enraged by the court’s earlier decision to remove strays. The motive is still being ascertained. But the fact that someone could travel hundreds of kilometres and attempt to attack a state’s chief minister underlines the polarization surrounding the issue of stray dogs.