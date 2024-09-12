Opinion
Strengthen industrial statistics to get a true picture of manufacturing
T.C.A. Anant 4 min read 12 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The National Accounts and Annual Survey of Industries are used for major industrial analytics but do these accurately capture India’s industrial performance? To overcome drawbacks, a start can be made by shifting the sampling frame to the GST register and using GST data.
The government has been taking several policy initiatives to promote industrialization in India. Given this push, it is worth looking at the statistical apparatus with which we measure India’s industrial sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less