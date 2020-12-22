Strong rupee an opportunity to invest in the US

The US market has two other advantages—it has more companies focused on innovative sectors that are creating the future economy and companies that have globally dominant positions. The innovation-oriented companies put one on the winning side of the technology disruption wave, which started about a decade back and is likely to last for the next two decades. This technology disruption is riding on the back of progress in the digital infrastructure such as higher processing power (more powerful semiconductor chips), more widespread sensing and data collection, including via internet of things (IoT), higher quality data management (data centres and cloud), more analytical prowess (analytics and artificial intelligence), more bandwidth (4G and now 5G), and ubiquitous adoption of consumer devices (smartphones and wearables). New business models based on the availability of these technologies have emerged and both the companies creating the digital infrastructure and the ones using them are on the right side of the disruption.