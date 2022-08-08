Struggling Sunak should not pander to the Tory party base4 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 09:51 PM IST
He’s trailing his rival but a zeal for culture wars won’t do any good
He’s trailing his rival but a zeal for culture wars won’t do any good
Listen to this article
The Tory contest to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister is turning into a coronation: Johnson’s ally Liz Truss has taken a 34-point lead in the recent YouGov poll over her rival, Rishi Sunak, former chancellor of the exchequer. What explains this overwhelming Tory preference for Truss? Certainly, the great majority of the British electorate doesn’t share it. The latest Ipsos Political Monitor reveals Sunak as the public’s favourite; he is clearly the candidate that the opposition Labour Party fear most. But then, the 175,000 odd rank-and-file members of the Tory party are not known for their political wisdom. According to YouGov, 53% of these hard Brexiteers still prefer Johnson over either Truss or Sunak, and 75% support Johnson’s policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.