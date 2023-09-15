Students watch an orbit shorten5 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Something odd is happening with Dimorphos. We know as much because of the efforts of a schoolteacher and some of his students
The spacecraft slammed into the asteroid. We got spectacular photos of the crash and the aftermath. Later observations showed that the crash had indeed changed the path of the huge rock. Which, of course, was the idea. Humankind lost a spacecraft, yes. But it wasn’t in vain. We learned that day that we have the ability to change the course of an asteroid speeding through space, and that knowledge far outweighs the loss of the craft. Why? Because what if the asteroid was speeding straight at us, here on earth?