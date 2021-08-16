Subdued consumer sentiment can’t stop an investment upcycle  

Those who think that the current inflation rate is high expect the one-year ahead inflation rate to be as high or higher. Check out the row pertaining to the current inflation rate perception of around 10% to 11%. Of a total of 1,180 respondents who think that the current inflation rate they are experiencing is between 10% and 11%, about 996 of them think that future inflation would be the same or higher. Of those who think that the current inflation rate is 16% or more—and that is 1,506 of them—about 1,224 expect the one-year ahead inflation rate to be 16% or more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}