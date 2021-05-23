Succession at Morgan Stanley: It missed the diversity memo

But in an era in which executives are being judged not just for their ability to turn a profit, but also for their firm’s role in society, a lack of diversity among senior managers in a position to lead the firm in the future does not look good. Contrast Morgan Stanley’s top CEO candidates with JPMorgan’s, where two women are competing head to head for the No. 1 job. While the potentially combative set-up isn’t ideal, at least there has been a concerted effort to groom a CEO beyond the usual suspects. Improving diversity is an urgent task Gorman needs to tackle well before his successor takes over, if the data is anything to go by. As of 2018, the firm’s most recent numbers, of about 1,700 executives, just 23 were African-American men and 14 were African-American women. Women held about 18% of those jobs. And the firm’s operating committee is still dominated by Caucasian men, as is the next level of management, where 60% are Caucasian men.