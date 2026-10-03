Sumati Morarjee: The woman who sailed against the tide

A subsidiary, The Scindia Shipyard, set up in the early 1940s at Visakhapatnam as a shipbuilding facility, was taken over by the government in 1952. It was renamed Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and continues as a public sector undertaking. But the company that had planted the Indian flag in international waters in 1919 came to an ignominious end. By then, others like Great Eastern Shipping and Essar Shipping had stepped in to fill the breach.