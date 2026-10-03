Sumati Morarjee need never have worked. Indeed, in the era when she was growing up, women did not work. Born into an affluent Bombay merchant family of Mathuradas Gokuldas in 1909, she was married to Shanti Kumar Morarjee, the only son of shipping tycoon Narottam Morarjee, who co-founded Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd in 1919 along with three other industrialists—Walchand Hirachand, Lallubhai Samaldas and Kilachand Devchand.
Sumati Morarjee: The woman who sailed against the tide
SummarySumati Morarjee looked upon shipping as more than just a business activity, seeing in it the potential for cultural exchange and for carrying Indian thought and spirituality to the world.
Sumati Morarjee need never have worked. Indeed, in the era when she was growing up, women did not work. Born into an affluent Bombay merchant family of Mathuradas Gokuldas in 1909, she was married to Shanti Kumar Morarjee, the only son of shipping tycoon Narottam Morarjee, who co-founded Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd in 1919 along with three other industrialists—Walchand Hirachand, Lallubhai Samaldas and Kilachand Devchand.
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