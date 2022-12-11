Sunak’s post-Brexit Britain is staring at a worst-case scenario1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 08:12 PM IST
Brexit was bound to exact a toll on the UK economy. Costs due to loss of trade and investment were expected. Yet, how serious these might be in the longer term wasn’t written in stone. Brexit could be handled well or badly. Opportunities could be seized or bungled. Factors beyond the government’s control could work in the UK’s favour or against. In all these respects, a worst-case scenario seems to be unfolding.