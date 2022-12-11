Sunak’s post-Brexit Britain is staring at a worst-case scenario

To repeat, it’s hard to say how much of this setback was bound to happen, how much was due to the UK’s incompetent handling of negotiations, and how much was EU strategy. During the tortuous Brexit process, the governments led by Theresa May and Boris Johnson set new standards for incoherence and miscalculation. The still-unresolved Northern Ireland Protocol—a fudge that was certain to cause problems—was Johnson’s distinctive contribution to the mess. But what’s most disturbing is that the legacy of these efforts is growing more toxic. Far from recovering from an unavoidably difficult transition, the economy seems to be sinking into an ever deepening hole.