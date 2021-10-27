Superstar firms benefit more than others from cheap credit

Kroen et al take data from 1980 to 2019 on a wide array of companies and assess the effects of interest-rate changes on the top 5% of companies within each industry relative to others. The key finding is that “falling rates, especially as rates get close to zero, disproportionately benefit ‘superstar’ firms." These findings hold regardless of whether the companies are ranked by market value, earnings or revenue. Specifically, the market value of superstar firms rises, relative to other companies, when interest rates decline. The authors separately assess increases and decreases in interest rates and find largely symmetrical results: A decline in rates benefits the leading firms, and an increase in rates reduces their relative market values. The effect, furthermore, “snowballs" in the sense that a given drop in rates has a larger impact on the superstars when the interest rate starts from a lower point; so a decline from 2% to 1.5% has a larger effect than a decline from 5% to 4.5%.