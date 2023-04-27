Institutional arbitration may suffer collateral damage

Institutional arbitration may suffer collateral damage1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
An important ruling that will have far-reaching consequences, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has held that an unstamped instrument (including an arbitration agreement) which is otherwise exigible to stamp duty is non-existent in law and must be impounded by a court if presented with it (say, by a party seeking arbitration). This process for impounding is usually marred by delays under the Stamp Act, resulting in a long wait for parties before they can avail their remedies under the arbitration clause contained in such instruments.