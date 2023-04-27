Institutional arbitration may suffer collateral damage

This issue has been the subject of debate in various rulings of the Supreme Court. In 2011, the Supreme Court in SMS Tea Estates had held that if an arbitration clause is contained in an unstamped agreement, the judge would be required to impound the agreement and ensure that stamp duty and penalty (if any) are paid before appointing an arbitrator. In 2019, the Supreme Court in Garware Wall agreed with the findings of SMS Tea Estates but provided a practical solution that where the underlying agreement with the arbitration clause is insufficiently stamped, the court cannot appoint an arbitrator, and must impound the agreement and hand it over to the relevant stamp authority for rectification. It clarified that the stamp authority should resolve issues relating to stamp duty and penalty as expeditiously as possible, and preferably within 45 days from the date on which the authority receives the agreement. However, the Supreme Court in NN Global (in 2021) held that SMS Tea Estates does not set out the correct position of Indian law and overruled that judgement after observing that an arbitration agreement is independent and separable from the underlying contract which may not have been adequately stamped. As their prevailed conflicting judgements, in NN Global, the Supreme Court referred the issue to a five-judge constitutional bench for determination.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}