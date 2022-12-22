Surviving a ‘lala company’ is hard but not impossible

Majority share ownership qualifies a company to be called a “family business". But to earn the distinctive title of a “Lala Company", the family member in charge of the business must act like a king. Or a deity. Sometimes both. Now, what is a king without subjects? The most notable ones in such a ‘Lala land’ (not to be confused with a 2016 US film), in my experience, are Muneem the accountant and Chamchaa the sycophant. Lalaji’s coterie. They often take the limelight away from other courtiers—the so-called professionals—like managers, vice-presidents, the COO and CEO. How pointless these designations are becomes evident when they must queue up for the blessings of Muneem and Chamchaa to survive in their jobs. How did these two aides earn such pre-eminence? Muneem talks about money all the time; Lalaji’s ears love this genre of music. Besides this, Muneem has convinced Lalaji that had it not been for his closely guarding each rupee of the company, greedy and opportunistic professionals would have looted the company’s exchequer. Chamchaa’s ploy is even more dramatic. He gathers all the gossip, such as who is going around with who, who is taking kickbacks, and who was talking ill about Lalaji, and then spices up this ‘research’, before muttering it into Lalaji’s ears. The king needs only a small spark to flare up. Chamchaa’s hard work pays off when a wrongdoer is fired.