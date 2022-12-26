Surviving a VUCA effect: How to fare in a volatile and unpredictable world1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:00 PM IST
As 2022 draws to a close, it is important to assess how the Indian economy has done, especially as it was a turbulent year
As 2022 draws to a close, it is important to assess how the Indian economy has done, especially as it was a turbulent year
As 2022 draws to a close, it is important to assess how the Indian economy has done, especially as it was a turbulent year. As the RBI governor pointed out very recently, the world has been grappling with what is called VUCA—volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. This has affected the global economy adversely with many advanced economies expected to face a recession in 2023 and could even spill into 2024. Monetary tightening among the advanced economies’ central banks has been faster and sharper than seen in recent history (at least post-1980s). With the Ukraine-Russia war, the global economic situation has worsened and appears to be dragging down the advanced and emerging market economies (EMEs) more deeply than was earlier predicted. Rebuilding of supply chains that got disrupted due to the pandemic appears to be stalled due to war. Worse, as a “closure" of all these drags, the widening of debt and deficits (both on the external and domestic accounts) appears to be looming heavily and equally on advanced and EMEs. Despite these strong global headwinds and their faster transmission effects, the Indian economy is still predicted to grow at over 6% this year and the next.