Surviving a VUCA effect: How to fare in a volatile and unpredictable world

But what about inflation, which breached RBI’s target rate for three quarters? Two things: compared with other AEs how wider is this breach in India and what led to such high inflation? Also, one needs to remember the nightmares of double-digit inflation post-2008. The peak inflation in India was 7.8% against a targeted 6% (compared with 9.1% against 2% target in the US). Further, a large part of India’s inflation is due to open-economy macro issues (transmission of international shock due to global fiscal stimulus and due to war impact) and much less due to domestic issues. With the available monetary space as well as using foreign exchange reserves, the RBI has been largely successful in navigating the economy through the global shocks. Added to this, the fiscal policy focus on capex indeed mitigated inflation expectations to a large extent while reviving medium-term growth potential. As we enter 2023 with some anticipated risks that continue to disrupt the global economy, India needs to retain policy space to address both anticipated and unanticipated shocks. On the fiscal side, continuation and scaling up of government capex strategy may be the need of the hour. However, while the Union government seems to have such space, state governments need hand-holding by the Union. On the monetary side, the rate hike cycle appears to be peaking with some unconventional policy measures unveiled to revive growth. However, one issue that could linger on is the sustainability of public debt, which appear to have crossed over 90% of GDP and this needs medium-term policies. As our earlier analysis showed, one sure way of addressing this is to revert to the original FRBM Act of 2003. Some analysts have described this as premature fiscal consolidation. But where they miss the point is that the fiscal policies adopted in the last two years are not very different from the FRBM Act that focuses more on expenditure switching from revenue to capex. And this is the only way to achieve a balance between growth, inflation and public debt in the medium term.

