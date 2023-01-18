In today’s increasingly global data-centric economy, prioritizing efficiency can help reduce costs while protecting the planet. Using technology in the most efficient and environment-friendly manner, while attempting to undo generations of environmental damage, is a conundrum most world economies are tackling at the moment. Transitioning to a sustainable society and economy is non-negotiable. Fortunately, countries, companies and communities realize their immense potential for collective action.

Purpose-driven companies that are passionate about using technology to drive human progress prioritize sustainable practices. An organization has a variety of stakeholders with different priorities. For example, consumers and investors increasingly expect transparency as corporate leaders implement sustainable solutions to address stakeholder needs. The goal is to reduce the business’s environmental impact while improving return on investment. EY’s 2022 India CEO Survey revealed that more than three-quarters (78%) of CEOs in India consider ESG factors to be ‘extremely’ or ‘more’ important when making strategic decisions. Additionally, a November 2022 study by Oxford Economics and SAP revealed that Indian businesses today recognize the potential for sustainability to unlock business value, with 62% of Indian firms noting it is not difficult to be sustainable and profitable. With governments also committing to sustainability initiatives, CEOs would benefit by reframing their investment strategy to ensure sustainable growth. Is it possible for businesses to integrate sustainability across their value chains? The short answer is ‘yes’.

Create to recreate: The first step towards increased sustainability in technology involves understanding the life-cycle of products. Then we can integrate circularity and sustainable design at their every stage. Over the years, while the use of technology has increased rapidly, so has the e-waste generated. In fact, e-waste is estimated to be growing by 31% annually. A concerning statistic is that 78% of the e-waste generated in 2019–20 in India was not collected, recycled or properly disposed of. To reduce the burden of e-waste and avoid adding to it, organizations must adopt a circular economy—i.e., designing products for easy repair, reuse and end-of-life recycling. This will keep products and materials in circulation longer, reduce the pressure on resources, and prevent waste.

Another crucial step is to build an ecosystem of recovery services to help customers responsibly retire technology for reuse or recycling. Recycling and take-back services can make it convenient for companies to return their used technology equipment for a credit toward new equipment. According to Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s estimates, India’s adoption of a circular economy can deliver annual benefits of ₹40 trillion by 2050. Using recycled or renewable materials from innovative sources can help prevent wasting useful materials and reduce the consumption of valuable and often-finite resources.

Sustainable data centres are here to stay: Buoyed by the rapid adoption of technology, India can become the fastest-growing large market for digital consumption. Ever-rising demand for data storage, for example, is driving the growth of India’s data-centre market.

Data centres are critical for digital transformation. They provide the necessary architecture and infrastructure to process, organize and distribute large amounts of data. Our global economy’s thirst for data also leads to high-energy consumption. An emerging initiative, green data centres, can help address this issue by reducing their ecological impact through greater efficiency in data security, energy consumption, ease of operations and cloud solutions.

Adopting green data centres can lower costs over the long-term, decrease water and electricity use, and also carbon emissions as well as waste output. More companies are opting green data centres as part of their sustainable journey. Government incentives have also encouraged the use of renewable energy like solar and wind-power for data centres through collaborations with the ministry of power.

Engaging all stakeholders: An effective sustainability strategy for an organization is critical. However, to make real progress and meet sustainability goals, companies must include stakeholders across the supply chain. Success also comes from making sustainability a part of everyone’s job. This can be done through regular engagement with key stakeholders, including customers, employees, supply chain partners and policymakers. Organizations must take full accountability for their carbon footprints, invest to train employees on sustainable practices, and encourage their leadership team to take advantage of government incentives to invest in sustainability initiatives.

The sustainability voyage requires constant attention to more environment-friendly alternatives, as well as demonstrating support from the top while prioritizing sustainability initiatives. This takes time, investment, effort and long-term commitment—the result is good for business and great for the planet. And, technology can be a part of the solution. Make no mistake, the future of technology is green.

Alok Ohrie is president and managing director, Dell Technologies India