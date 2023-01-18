Sustainability has begun to drive our digital transformation efforts3 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:52 PM IST
It’s an environmental imperative that can also yield operational efficiency gains for business success
In today’s increasingly global data-centric economy, prioritizing efficiency can help reduce costs while protecting the planet. Using technology in the most efficient and environment-friendly manner, while attempting to undo generations of environmental damage, is a conundrum most world economies are tackling at the moment. Transitioning to a sustainable society and economy is non-negotiable. Fortunately, countries, companies and communities realize their immense potential for collective action.