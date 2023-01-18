Sustainability has begun to drive our digital transformation efforts

Purpose-driven companies that are passionate about using technology to drive human progress prioritize sustainable practices. An organization has a variety of stakeholders with different priorities. For example, consumers and investors increasingly expect transparency as corporate leaders implement sustainable solutions to address stakeholder needs. The goal is to reduce the business’s environmental impact while improving return on investment. EY’s 2022 India CEO Survey revealed that more than three-quarters (78%) of CEOs in India consider ESG factors to be ‘extremely’ or ‘more’ important when making strategic decisions. Additionally, a November 2022 study by Oxford Economics and SAP revealed that Indian businesses today recognize the potential for sustainability to unlock business value, with 62% of Indian firms noting it is not difficult to be sustainable and profitable. With governments also committing to sustainability initiatives, CEOs would benefit by reframing their investment strategy to ensure sustainable growth. Is it possible for businesses to integrate sustainability across their value chains? The short answer is ‘yes’.