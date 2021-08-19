Sustainability is the USP brands must adopt now

On Wednesday, PepsiCo, Inc. announced its ambition to become “net water positive" by 2030, aiming to replenish more water than the company uses. In September 2020, FMCG major Unilever said it will replace 100% of the carbon derived from fossil fuels in its cleaning and laundry product formulations with renewable or recycled carbon. This would reduce the carbon footprint of brands such as Surf, Sunlight, Vim and Domex. In India, the company has innovated water-saving formulations for Rin laundry powders and bars that reduce the water needed for rinsing. In June, homegrown Dabur India said it was doing away with the paper cartons for its flagship Ayurvedic toothpaste brand Dabur Red Paste sold in key modern trade outlets in a joint initiative with Reliance Retail.