Corporate failures: Auditors are soft targets for blame

India’s macro-economic environment is creating multiple challenges for the country’s audit industry. This is aggravated by a narrative built up around the audit profession. It’s well accepted that the availability of trustworthy financial information on the performance of companies is important to the proper functioning of any market economy. In present times, wherein questions get raised over the integrity of auditors in carrying out their duties, such scepticism has the potential of taking down the whole system. The fallout of this is evident in other professionals opting to apply for audit roles, citing instances of auditors being subject to harsh criminal proceedings initiated in several cases in the recent past. Add to it the social and professional stigma that gets attached to individuals in the audit profession, as they often end up as the focal point of blame games. A clear understanding of roles and responsibilities at all levels can change this; else, the cause of assigning accountability will continue to slide.