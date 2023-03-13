SVB’s collapse also exposed the fragility of crypto stablecoins

The bigger concern is systemic. Tremors like this aren’t novel in traditional finance. In the US, sponsors of money-market funds have absorbed losses in more than 200 instances since the 1980s to keep the promise—or keep up the pretence—of money-ness. Only twice (in 1994 and 2008) have shareholders suffered losses, according to a paper last year by the Federal Reserve Board in Washington. Plus, there have been two public bailouts, after the 2008 global financial crisis and then in 2020. Still, traditional finance has access to a safe form of money in the form of insured bank deposits. By contrast, the emerging world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is handicapped. With the recent collapse of Silvergate, investors lost access to a platform for converting dollars into crypto assets. If blockchains are going to host a parallel system for people to save, invest, lend, borrow and insure, it can’t possibly be at the mercy of stablecoins whose values come into doubt, even sporadically. This isn’t likely to ever happen with central bank digital currencies, but CBDCs are experimental and it’s unclear if they will have public blockchains. Earlier, it looked like stablecoins would triumph over the evil of broken promises after all. The de-pegging of USDC, even if momentary, has shattered that illusion.