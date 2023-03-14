SVB’s fall is not a Lehman redux but Washington has a problem

At the simplest level, SVB’s bet was that interest rates would stay largely the same. They didn’t. The US Federal Reserve also had a role to play. In early 2020, after covid broke out, it increased money printing to drive down interest rates and encourage consumption. Some of this printed money ended up with venture capitalists (VCs), which then invested this money in startups. SVB was a banker to both. Second, the Fed also indirectly handed over a lot of the printed money to the US government, which in turn put it in the hands of people, increasing their purchasing power. This, along with supply chain problems during the pandemic, led to very high inflation. These factors then led to the unravelling of SVB.

