Swipe, tap or click: How digital payments power our GST intake

The increase in digitization of payments is both a cause and an effect of this enhanced formalization. While several countries have seen growth in digital payments, what is unique about the Indian story is the administrative underpinning of the system, which created a non-profit company to provide a digital public good. International organizations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have noted that this public good approach to providing digital financial infrastructure is a global best practice and is relevant for all economies, whatever their stage of development (bit.ly/3wg7ZyJ).

