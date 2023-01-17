Sympathy for the algorithm: It’s short of originality and empathy

It is possible to imagine that, with the help of facial-recognition software, an AI can learn to recognize the feelings of its interlocutors (that it can learn what is known as ‘cognitive empathy’). But it can’t obviously share their feelings (it can’t learn ‘affective empathy’) in the same way that my wife, in her empathic moments, shares my feelings. Add that to the list of reasons why an AI can’t replace my wife, my doctor or my rabbi.