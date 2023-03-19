Tackle climate change with logic instead of alarmism

In the tweet that she has since deleted, Thunberg was quoting Harvard professor James Anderson, who, she claimed, had said that if we did not stop the use of fossil fuels by 2023, the polar ice caps would be gone. This, as far as my understanding of scientific reasoning goes, is as balderdash a statement as any the Mad Hatter or the dormouse could have made in Alice in Wonderland. There is absolutely no logic that can justify a prediction of all of us dying if we don’t stop running our petrol-driven cars in five years. And guess what—those five years are already over!