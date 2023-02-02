Take a second to look before you leap

First, why 24 and not 20 or 37? That’s a good question to ask. The answer may have to do with the number of factors 24 has. That’s eight, as opposed to six for 20 and two for 37. But an even better question to ask might be, why not 24.5 hours? Or 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59.9992136 seconds? That’s because we humans like round numbers. How much more complicated our lives would be if we had to say not “The CCTV is operational 24x7", but “The CCTV is operational 23.9999997816x7"?