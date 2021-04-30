Take this 20,000 Tyrannosaurus at a time

The scientists used this number to calculate another interesting one. Again from the fossil record, our best guess for how long T-Rex survived on Earth as a species—its “temporal duration"—is 2.4 million years. Now take the average “generation time" for an adult T-Rex. That’s not quite its lifespan, but a figure that takes into account when it became sexually mature, how many offspring it produced and its chance of surviving to a given age. Divide temporal duration by generation time and we have an estimate of how many generations of T-Rex actually lived on our Earth, and that number is about 125,000. So, if during each of those generations, there were 20,000 T-Rex individuals alive, that gives us the total number of T-Rex dinosaurs that ever lived on Earth: about 2.5 billion.