Take vaccines to people instead of drawing them to vax centres

Though it’s not as widespread as often presumed, misinformation also feeds existing fears. Vaccines cause infertility, alcohol after a shot can maim you, those who do hard physical work don’t need vaccines, someone in the next village died after taking the vaccine... these are the sort of things one hears most often. But such misinformation is rarely the determining factor of behaviour; these only add to a complex mix of reasons. Misinformation has merely filled a vacuum of good information; we have done a shoddy job of public communication so far. Fostering a patient, personalized dialogue with individuals who have taken the vaccine and have high local-area credibility, along with sustained community education, would be key.

