Take your time to choose, bee

For example, how do we know how the waggle dance encodes the distance to food? Think of taking a train through a desert. You see nothing but sand for miles upon miles. You don’t have a sense of how fast the train is moving. How do you tell a friend later how far you travelled? No easy way, right? But suppose there were regular milestones? Or even regular telephone poles, placed alongside the track? You could count the poles and tell your friend that you passed 1,263 of them, say, and that would suggest how far it had been. Similarly, the scout bees give their mates a sense of the visual stimuli they will overfly on their way to the food. The more such stimuli, the further the food, the longer the dance.

