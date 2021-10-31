Taking trolls seriously is a sign of intellectual laziness

Many Indians were annoyed a few days ago when the Indian cricket team knelt in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, because our cricketers are yet to take on any social injustice in India. But then, that is precisely why they knelt. It was easy. You are woke when it is safe, low-stakes and you have nothing to lose, and when you need to fill a quota of human goodness as cheaply as possible. The fact that such luminaries came out in support of Shami says something notable. If Indian cricketers find the courage to take a stand, it means it is not controversial to do so.