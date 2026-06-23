Tata Sons—What’s the raison d'être for going public?

Ownership structure a strategic advantage

Over the last few years, some of the key operating companies promoted by Tata Sons have gained significant international presence through major international acquisitions. During this process, these operating companies had to get approvals from the labour unions of the acquired companies and from the competition authorities of the respective countries as well as the European Union. The unique shareholding structure of Tata Sons being a privately held holding company with 67% shareholding owned by public charitable trusts was greatly appreciated and accepted by these labour unions and competition commissions.