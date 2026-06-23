Tata Sons—What’s the raison d'être for going public?

A string of former Tata Group senior executives has in recent weeks written on or have been interviewed on the RBI-proposed listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the eponymous group.
Earlier in June, Mint published an interview of Farokh Subedar, former chief operating officer of Tata Sons, detailing his views against the listing. The Times of India featured Noshir Soonawala, formerly a vice chair of the holding company, on its edit page last month where he shared his personal anecdotes and views on why Tata Sons should remain private.
The Indian Express published a piece by Ishaat Hussain and R. Gopalakrishnan, both former Tata directors, and The Hindu Business Line featured an article by B. Muthuraman, former managing director of Tata Steel, both arguing on similar lines against the listing.