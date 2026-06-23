Tata Sons—What’s the raison d'être for going public?

A string of former Tata Group senior executives has in recent weeks written on or have been interviewed on the RBI-proposed listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the eponymous group.
A string of former Tata Group senior executives has in recent weeks written on or have been interviewed on the RBI-proposed listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the eponymous group.
Earlier in June, Mint published an interview of Farokh Subedar, former chief operating officer of Tata Sons, detailing his views against the listing. The Times of India featured Noshir Soonawala, formerly a vice chair of the holding company, on its edit page last month where he shared his personal anecdotes and views on why Tata Sons should remain private.
Earlier in June, Mint published an interview of Farokh Subedar, former chief operating officer of Tata Sons, detailing his views against the listing. The Times of India featured Noshir Soonawala, formerly a vice chair of the holding company, on its edit page last month where he shared his personal anecdotes and views on why Tata Sons should remain private.
The Indian Express published a piece by Ishaat Hussain and R. Gopalakrishnan, both former Tata directors, and The Hindu Business Line featured an article by B. Muthuraman, former managing director of Tata Steel, both arguing on similar lines against the listing.
In this Mint column, Arun Gandhi, former Tata Sons board member, and Praveen Kadle, a director with Tata Finance and Tata Motors earlier, argue against the need for a public listing of the apex Tata company, pointing to international examples such as Cargill, Bosch, Koch Industries, Huawei and even the recently listed SpaceX—all of which have private holding companies.
They add that the exit of a large shareholder in Tata Sons (read: the Shapooji Pallonji group) can be worked out mutually by all parties involved without listing Tata Sons.
A growing debate has emerged within India’s corporate circles over the possibility of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, going public.
The argument in favour of going public is that Tata Sons—being a systematically important non-banking financial company (NBFC) due to the size of its investments being more than ₹1 trillion—is too big to remain private and unlisted. Another reason cited is that post listing, its corporate governance standards and transparency will also improve significantly.
However, Tata Sons has historically maintained high governance benchmarks despite remaining a privately held entity. Further, a transition to a public company could undermine the group’s long-standing business philosophy and operating model.
A legacy of long-term investment
Over the years, Tata Sons has promoted new industrial or commercial undertakings with long gestation periods. The Tata Group holding company has also provided such undertakings financial and management support in their early stages of growth. In fact, Tata Sons had not taken financial returns from many of these downstream companies, even after they became profitable.
The financial support given by Tata Sons to Tata Motors during the early days of its new Indica car project and to Tata Capital is well-recognized. The substantial financial support given by Tata Sons to Air India, at great business and financial risk, is another classic example.
The moot question is whether a publicly listed Tata Sons will be able to build such new businesses and provide them financial support during their initial difficult periods? Will the institutional and the international investors coming as shareholders in Tata Sons post its initial public offering (IPO) be patient long-term investors?
Track record of financial responsibility
In this context, it is important to note that over the last several decades, Tata Sons or its downstream operating companies have never defaulted in fulfilling their financial commitments. Tata Sons or its promoted companies have never sought any write-offs from financial obligations from their lenders, unlike many large business houses.
A classic example is that of Tata Tele Services—Tata Sons absorbed financial losses of around ₹50,000 crore, and will be absorbing an additional financial loss of more than ₹20,000 crore towards the pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government.
All these examples demonstrate that while the economic benefit of Tata Sons may be restricted to the extent of its shareholdings in its operating companies, Tata Sons has 100% ownership of the economic responsibilities of these operating companies.
Ownership structure a strategic advantage
Over the last few years, some of the key operating companies promoted by Tata Sons have gained significant international presence through major international acquisitions. During this process, these operating companies had to get approvals from the labour unions of the acquired companies and from the competition authorities of the respective countries as well as the European Union. The unique shareholding structure of Tata Sons being a privately held holding company with 67% shareholding owned by public charitable trusts was greatly appreciated and accepted by these labour unions and competition commissions.
Over the years, Tata Sons, due to its unique privately held investment holding company structure, has attracted world-famous business enterprises as joint venture partners in key sectors of the Indian economy.
Global context raises questions
We have not come across any regulations, even in developed economies, that require unlisted investment companies to list based on the value of their downstream investments. The large investment holding companies of Cargill, Bosch, Koch Industries, Huawei have remained private. In fact, the holding structure of SpaceX, which went public recently with a valuation of $1.5 trillion, is privately held.
Looking ahead
In the current context it is difficult to understand how Tata Sons can be classified as an entity with systemic risk when it has no public or bank borrowings and no other shareholders, other than private shareholders.
While the debate continues, an exit for the private investor in Tata Sons needs to be worked out in a mutually acceptable manner without taking Tata Sons public.
The investment model of Tata Trusts, which are public charitable trusts with 67% shareholding in Tata Sons—a holding investment company successfully promoting business enterprises over more than a century—is a classic case study on creating significant stakeholder value without compromising on social commitment.
In fact, this structure can become a role model and a benchmark for other Indian and global business enterprises.