Analysis: Tata’s win in the Supreme Court is Cyrus Mistry’s loss outside it too

The Supreme Court judgment on the legality of Cyrus Mistry’s ouster from the Tata group concludes his four-year-old legal battle of attrition against Ratan Tata that wound its way through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) before finally coming up in the country’s highest court. However, while the judgment, resoundingly in favour of Tata Sons, sets at rest the bickering that has gone on for the last few years, it does little to bring an end to the larger battle of control between the two families that collectively control nearly 85% of India’s biggest conglomerate.