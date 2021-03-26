Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Columns >Analysis: Tata’s win in the Supreme Court is Cyrus Mistry’s loss outside it too

Analysis: Tata’s win in the Supreme Court is Cyrus Mistry’s loss outside it too

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata (R) and Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry attend the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
The Corporate Outsider
2 min read . 02:35 PM IST Sundeep Khanna

  • The court’s unequivocal ruling that the actions of the board in sacking Mistry in October 2016 did not amount to the oppression of minority shareholders nor mismanagement, however, give the Tata group a clear edge in future negotiations on the issue

The Supreme Court judgment on the legality of Cyrus Mistry’s ouster from the Tata group concludes his four-year-old legal battle of attrition against Ratan Tata that wound its way through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) before finally coming up in the country’s highest court. However, while the judgment, resoundingly in favour of Tata Sons, sets at rest the bickering that has gone on for the last few years, it does little to bring an end to the larger battle of control between the two families that collectively control nearly 85% of India’s biggest conglomerate.

The court ruled, and quite rightly so, that the terms of separation between the two, including the fair valuation of the Mistry family’s 18.37% holding, were not a matter for the court to adjudicate upon. That leaves the primary bone of contention festering and in need of urgent resolve if both parties are to move on without further disruption to their respective businesses.

