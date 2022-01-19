Tea-leaf signals of strongmen-led submerging markets

Sri Lanka’s problems have been made worse by white-elephant projects funded as part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiatives devised by Beijing to boost its own infrastructure firms and offer financing to developing countries as an alternative to funds from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. For all the development mistakes of the past decades by those two West-dominated institutions, OBOR may prove to be in a league of its own. Almost $150 billion was loaned to African countries between 2000 and 2018 for infrastructure projects by China. Angola and Ethiopia are among the largest debtors. Several countries are now in the process of renegotiating their debt with China, just as Sri Lanka has recently been doing.