Tech firms should go by Price’s Law if layoffs are a must

Given the sheer number of tech sector layoffs that have been announced over the last few months, I thought it would be more useful for me to go to this site to understand overall numbers and trends rather than compile them by myself. I found that 380 tech firms have laid off approximately 109,000 employees in the 50 days since the start of this year. This is in addition to the 1,045 tech firms that laid off around 161,000 last year. If we were to continue to see the same rate of layoffs through the rest of 2023, the tech sector is on track to layoff about 800,000 people this year, or about 500% of last year’s layoffs!