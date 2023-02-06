Tech majors may be staring at the end of their life cycles

Microsoft’s domination of the personal computer operating system was the result of a storied piece of luck when IBM adopted (then little) Microsoft’s disk operating system as its standard. And the same pattern is true of databases such as Oracle’s or ERP systems such as SAP. That is not to say that these companies did not continue to innovate. They did. And when they couldn’t, they outspent rivals, bundled in rival services free, or bought their competition out. These tactics have been at the receiving end of anti-trust regulatory action, and deservedly so. A recent example was the slap on Google’s wrist by India’s rivalry regulator, which fined the company for anti-competitive practices on its Android platform, as reported by Mint in October 2022 (bit.ly/3RyLlLs).