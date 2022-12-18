Technological power in today’s world is much too concentrated

Many technologies like brain implants, gene editing, artificial intelligence tools that can generate deepfakes or spacecraft that mine celestial bodies affect all of humanity, but given the particular circumstances of history, are influenced by American entrepreneurs and governed by US law. It is possible to argue that it was always this way. But the difference is that the world was not always this way. Interconnectedness makes a difference. The apps I can use and the features those apps have are controlled by the management of a few big corporations in the United States and they, in turn, are bound by US law. I have no say in this, even notionally, except to choose not to use the technology. That’s not easy, because you need those apps to carry out the most basic functions of daily life.