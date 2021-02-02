Technology needs a principle-based regulatory regime

Last week, as I read the Economic Survey 2020-21, it was heartening to note that some of these themes were reflected in the government’s thinking. Chapter 6 (bit.39Gi652)—titled ‘Process Reform: Enabling Decision-Making Under Uncertainty’—noted that most regulators react to the complexity of the modern world by trying to conceptualize every eventuality that could arise, so that they can then regulate them through statutory means. It is precisely because of this that most modern regulations tend to be impossibly complex, to cover all possible scenarios even though it is clear that this is impossible to ever do. This has resulted in legislations like the Dodd-Frank Act in the US, which, as the survey points out, requires banks to be responsible for 184 additional activities even though most of those responsibilities are either unnecessary or impossible. Indian regulators are no different, spelling out increasingly complex obligations for every new situation they come across.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}