Technology to help eliminate fake certificates

With India launching new decentralized ecosystems like Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood (DESH) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the need for VCs is expected to go up exponentially. In centralized e-commerce and skilling platforms, the platform provider creates systems that enable sellers and service providers to be rated. However, the reputations built by the users cannot be transferred from one platform to another. VCs are built for a decentralized world, and enable users to manage their data, certificates and credentials and share it with whomever they choose. In doing so, VCs provide an unprecedented level of convenience, privacy and control to users. In an increasingly digital world, VCs will enable high-quality authenticated data, thus reducing the cost of doing business and the liabilities associated with data processing workflows. Over the next few years, fake certificates and fake documents could become harder to produce due to VCs.