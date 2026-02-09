From Tehran to Delhi: Capitals running dry
Water scarcity is connected to climate and environmental degradation. Along with the entire world India too is witnessing quick deterioration of environment.
Is Tehran moving towards ‘zero day’? Don’t get alarmed. I am not suggesting a possible US attack, but an unprecedented water stress that has gripped the Iranian capital. It’s facing various threats and suffering from an endless water crisis. Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, in a resigned tone, declared that relocating the country’s capital was not a choice, but a compulsion.