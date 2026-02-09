From Tehran to Delhi: Capitals running dry

Is Tehran moving towards ‘zero day’? Don’t get alarmed. I am not suggesting a possible US attack, but an unprecedented water stress that has gripped the Iranian capital. It’s facing various threats and suffering from an endless water crisis. Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, in a resigned tone, declared that relocating the country’s capital was not a choice, but a compulsion.

Tehran didn’t land in this situation suddenly. Warning signs had been building for years.

The city’s water supply comes from snow on the Alborz mountain ranges but the centuries-old system is facing global warming threats. Snowfall has steadily reduced, leading to a decline in water supply while the size of the metropolis and its population has risen unabated. As a result, people are indiscriminately exploiting the ground water leading to subsidence of land.

The Tehran administration is installing smart meters and reducing the pressure of water in pipelines. But it’s just a band aid. If the situation persists, water scarcity would be more lethal for Tehran than the US missiles. It can become the second capital city in modern times to be abandoned.

Indonesian capital Jakarta is already facing abandonment.

Jakarta is shifting its offices to Nusantara in East Kalimantan province of Borneo Island. Why? Jakarta can provide piped water to just 40% of its residents. Ground water sustains the residents of Jakarta. Overexploitation of groundwater has resulted in the city sinking by 15 to 28 cm annually, making Jakarta the fastest sinking city in the world. Meanwhile, the sea levels are rising. Close to 40% of the city has been devoured by the sea. In the next 25 years the rest of Jakarta would be completely submerged.

Let’s now look at India.

There are 21 cities facing acute water shortage including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. Chennai, on the banks of Bay of Bengal, suffered a ‘zero day’ like situation in 2019. Excessive groundwater exploitation is creating similar situations in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad as were witnessed during the initial days in Tehran and Jakarta.

The condition in the nation’s capital Delhi is critical. For years water rationing has been implemented. Rohini township and many residential areas get water on specific days. The city on the banks of Yamuna once enjoyed 24x7 water supply. Now the Yamuna water is unfit for human consumption. The tanker mafia is active and exploits the residents for water supply. 90% of Delhi’s water needs are met by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi residents bear the brunt whenever these states suffer water shortage due to extreme heat.

What is the government doing?

Schemes like Atal Groundwater Scheme, river linking, rainwater harvesting (catch-the-rain) and digital water grid have been initiated. The Atal Groundwater scheme aims to promote people’s participation in water supply. To raise people’s awareness, piezometers, which tell real-time groundwater depletion, have been installed in many cities. Drip irrigation technique has been sourced from Israel to save 60-70% water during irrigation.

Let’s discuss the river linking project. The moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office he initiated the programme and in the first phase efforts are on to connect Ken and Betwa. If the experiment is successful, we would be able to control the growing water crisis. However, many experts consider it resource intensive and time consuming.

Water scarcity is connected to climate and environmental degradation. Along with the entire world India too is witnessing quick deterioration of environment. Like Iran’s Alborz mountains, Himalayan peaks wait for deep snow cover. Decline in snowfall and increasing temperatures are melting the glaciers much faster than the natural cycle, putting stress on perennial rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Satluj, Ravi and others.

As far as climate is concerned, the changing seasonal patterns have disturbed the balance between summer, monsoon and winter. Let me narrate my own story.

During the last Basant Panchami, I was in Dehradun. The valley in the lap of Shivalik was experiencing heavy rain and hailstorm that day. Along with it the nearby mountains experienced season’s first snowfall. Let me remind you Basant Panchami is the day people in north India bid adieu to winters. Bitter cold and snowfall on that day reminded me of a colleague’s quip–Spring season is dead now. He said something very deep, casually. It wasn’t just the end of a season but the tragic end of spring from our lives too.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.