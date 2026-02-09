From Tehran to Delhi: Capitals running dry

Jakarta is shifting its offices to Nusantara in East Kalimantan province of Borneo Island. Why? Jakarta can provide piped water to just 40% of its residents. Ground water sustains the residents of Jakarta. Overexploitation of groundwater has resulted in the city sinking by 15 to 28 cm annually, making Jakarta the fastest sinking city in the world. Meanwhile, the sea levels are rising. Close to 40% of the city has been devoured by the sea. In the next 25 years the rest of Jakarta would be completely submerged.