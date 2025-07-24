Tele Scope: The Astronomer CEO’s freeze frame is a memo for corporate boards
The age of social media leaves no space for inappropriate office relationships. This should be obvious, but power somehow still seems to give the powerful a sense of impunity. Boards can’t afford to look away.
With Coldplaygate on track to become one of the most viral moments of the year, you would think this is the first time in history that a CEO has gotten busted for having what seems like an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Well, this is far from the truth.