Tension till the HoLiCOW comes home

How do we know of its existence? Various observations suggest it—like certain gravitational effects that are not explained by visible objects. Galaxies spin, but some spin as if they contain much more matter than is visible. Imagine trying to whirl a stone on the end of a string, but there’s an invisible boulder hanging from the middle of the string. Stars emit light, and this light sometimes seems to “bend". Thanks to Albert Einstein, we know this phenomenon well. It is caused by objects whose gravity noticeably changes the course of light—exactly as if the objects are acting like lenses. But from some stars, we see the light bending, so we know there’s a massive object between them and us, but we can’t see or otherwise detect it. In fact, some estimates suggest that up to 85% of the mass of the stuff that fills our universe is dark matter. No prank on an unsuspecting wife has added to her weight on that scale. But it was for the discovery of this dark matter (strictly “dark energy", but I’ll gloss over that distinction here) that Saul Perlmutter, Adam Riess and Brian Schmidt won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}